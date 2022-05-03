Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, May 3

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, May 3.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ROE V. WADE OPINION DRAFT LEAKED: A reported written draft from the U.S. Supreme Court shows a majority of justices could be set to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Politico published the draft, which was written in early February, saying it obtained the document from a person familiar with the court's proceedings. The draft would mean each state could set its own abortion policy.

Experts say the draft may not represent the court's final decision on the matter, as opinions often change during the drafting process.

VIGIL HELD FOR NOAH JORDAN: Many came together Monday night for a vigil in honor of 1-year-old Noah Jordan, whose body was found in Buck Creek Monday morning.

Investigators believe he wandered off and fell into the swollen creek, which was running higher and faster than normal due to recent rainfall. He was found about a mile from his home, according to police.

No foul play is suspected in his death.

TWO ARRESTED FOR VANDALIZING LIGHTHOUSE: Two Grand Rapids women have been arrested for damage caused to the Grand Haven lighthouse.

Officials say a surveillance image shows the two women, ages 20 and 17, vandalizing the lighthouse. They were arrested Thursday after police say they were seen on camera, scratching graffiti onto the lighthouse.

ELECTION DAY IN WEST MICHIGAN: Several important local elections are on the ballot this Election Day.

In Wyoming, the city wants to levy an income tax to add more than 40 firefighters and police officers, as well as improve the city's parks. That goes hand-in-hand with another ballot measure that would lower the city's property taxes by about 60%.

Leaders say the measures will save residents money when combined.

In Muskegon County, voters are being asked to approve a millage to increase funding for special education.

FORECAST: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. High 52°. NE-N winds at 8-16 mph. Check out the full forecast here.

