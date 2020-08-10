Two teens taken into custody after stealing a semi tractor from local business

The 16-year-old driver and 14 year-old passenger were taken into custody without incident or injury.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two teens were taken into custody Wednesday night after stealing a Semi tractor and trailer from a business in Hudsonville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, with the help of GPS tracking from the business, were able to locate the Semi.

The subject fled leading Deputies on a pursuit through Allegan and Ottawa Counties. Sheriff's Deputies were able to deploy spike strips and the Semi eventually drove off the road way and became stuck in a residential neighborhood in Hudsonville.

The 16-year-old was lodged at Ottawa County Youth Home on multiple charges. The 14-year-old was released into the custody of parents with charges to be filed at the Ottawa County Juvenile Courts.