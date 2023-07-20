Finding a home for the unhoused: Community Rebuilders on addressing the GR homelessness issue

A local nonprofit received half a million dollars from the city to help their efforts with assisting the unhoused community.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It was June 13 when the Grand Rapids City Commission approved a $500,000 agreement with Community Rebuilders for their Geotargeted Housing Outreach Program.

The nonprofit, which has operated for more than 20 years, works alongside those experiencing homelessness where the goal is simple:

“Let's get you off the street today, and then let's start working on a housing plan,” the organization’s executive director Vera Beech explained.

Community Rebuilders’ geographically-targeted approach identifies individuals at homeless encampments and helps them find emergency shelter, though the main goal is finding a permanent home. The focus is currently within the Monroe Center area in downtown Grand Rapids.

“Sometimes we use a motel, sometimes we use a local shelter, it's just a matter of really identifying what will the person accept and what will meet their needs,” Beech said, adding that the method is integral to individuals’ health. “Allowing people to really be able to have a place where they can finally rest and think about their goals and the things they want to accomplish in their life. And so that's really our focus of getting out to the folks offering them housing assistance, helping them move into housing.”

To learn more about Community Rebuilders, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.