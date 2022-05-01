Crash shuts down NB US-131; Two hurt

MDOT is providing a detour while crews work the scene.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Northbound US-131 is shut down following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

MDOT say the crash is impacting NB US-131 at 100th Street, at exit 72 in Kent and Allegan County.

According to the latest updates from Michigan State Police on Twitter, a semi-truck jackknifed under 100th Street, causing a chain reaction that involved 12 to 14 vehicles.

Authorities said one person was serious injuries while another person suffered minor injuries.

MSP is asking all drivers to avoid the area.

Multiple vehicle injury crash on N/B 131 at 100th - PLEASE avoid the area!! Updates will be provided here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/XWB76JV1Yp — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) January 5, 2022

If you are or are planning to drive on the impacted freeway, a detour has been posted.

MDOT asks that drivers take exit 68 and turn right onto 142nd Avenue. Then, turn left onto A45/Division St and head north. A45/Division St changes to Division Avenue at the Kent County line. Drivers will then turn left onto 100th St, than make a right onto NB US-131.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

