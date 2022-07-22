Minivan roll over catches fire in Robinson Twp.

One passenger suffered minor injuries

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person was injured following a fiery crash Friday afternoon in Ottawa County.

It happened around 120th Avenue just north of Winans Street in Robinson Township. A deputy noticed a van rolled over in the ditch and was able to pull everyone to safety before it caught fire.

All the passengers are from West Olive, and the 33-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries, then was treated and released at the scene. The 39-year-old male driver and other 29-year-old male passenger were left uninjured.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire without any other incident.

120th Avenue between Lake Michigan Drive and Winans Street was down to one lane for an hour due to the investigation.

