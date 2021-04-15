Michigan Secretary of State, other state leaders talk about voter suppression in Michigan

Benson said some current laws could restrict the voting rights of Michigan citizens.

MICHIGAN, USA — Thursday Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and other leaders held a virtual press conference to discuss proposed state legislation on voting laws.

Benson said some current laws could restrict the voting rights of Michigan citizens. She was joined by Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler, State Representative Matt Koleszar, Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Detroit Branch NAACP President Reverend Wendell Anthony.

You can watch the full press conference here:

