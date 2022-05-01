Walker Police Dept. working fatal crash

Road conditions are slippery and poor in some areas. First responders are working multiple slide-offs and wrecks.

WALKER, Mich. — One person has died as the result of a crash in Walker Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Walker Police Department responded to a crash along Wilson Avenue between O'Brien Road and Riverbend Drive.

That stretch of road is closed for the time being as crews work to clear up the scene. You're asked to avoid the area.

Road conditions are slippery and poor in some areas. First responders are working on multiple slide-offs and wrecks.

If you don't need to be out on the road this afternoon and into the evening, stay at home.

Check out a live look at Michigan's road conditions here.

