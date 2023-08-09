Troopers responding to 'serious' crash involving semi on WB I-96

The westbound lanes of I-96 at Nash Highway are currently closed. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

SARANAC, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are responding to what they're calling a "serious" crash on I-96.

Police say the crash happened on westbound I-96 near Nash Highway and involves at least one vehicle and a semi-truck.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The westbound lanes of I-96 at Nash Highway are currently closed. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.