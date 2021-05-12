West Michigan Careerline Tech student named state of Michigan winner in 'Doodle for Google' contest

Hudsonville High School senior Magdelyn Marchinkewicz beat out over 45,000 entries for the state of Michigan in the Doodle for Google art contest.

A West Michigan native and Careerline Tech Center Graphic Design program student from Hudsonville High School beat out over 45,000 entries to win the top spot for the state of Michigan in the Doodle for Google art contest.

Magdelyn Marchinkewicz, a senior at Hudsonville High School, is now in the running to become the national winner.

From here, the five designs with the most votes will be considered for the top prize of a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.

Marchinkewicz said she wanted to show essential workers during the pandemic and represent them in her Doodle for Google.

“My doodle demonstrates “I Am Strong” because of how we can all come together as one,” Marchinkewicz said. “I showed everyone's differences and how we are all similar in many different ways.”

Voting is open at https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on May 14.

