As egg prices rise, consumers turn to local producers for lower costs

The Farmish app, created by a West Michigan woman, connects users directly with local producers.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — As the cost of eggs has grown in recent weeks, many shoppers are looking for alternate options to the grocery store. One app, created by a West Michigan woman, is able to do just that by linking you directly to local farmers, and possibly save you some cash.

Terra Osman launched Farmish last year with one goal in mind: Connecting the consumer directly with local producers.

"Think Craigslist for farmers and gardeners," says Osman.

Now, the Comstock Park native says one product has seen a gigantic leap in listings.

"We've definitely seen an increase in eggs," she says. "And we're seeing a lot of chatter of, yes, we have them today or no, we're sold out, or we'll have more tomorrow."

In Cedar Springs, one of the users of the Farmish app is Sagorski Rest Nest, which has seen an uptick in requests for eggs as prices have gone up.

"My parents were like, I think we want to get chickens," says Madeline Harwood, who's parents own the farm.

And with 80 chickens currently there, they have plenty of eggs.

"Right now I think she's getting about two to two and a half dozen per day," says Harwood.

A total that will rise as the year goes on. Which is fortunate, as demand has already proven to be high after only a couple weeks on the app.

"Twenty dozen eggs sold in a week and a half," says Harwood.

She says people are starting to catch on to these local sources, with Rest Nest eggs at $4 a dozen, compared to more than $5 at some local grocery stores.

"Look locally for those sources," says Osman. "Because they exist and Michigan is a great place to find them."

Farmish can be joined for free. To download the app or create an account, click here.

