Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement

The owners confirm the contract with Dairy Queen is finished. They are starting to create a "neighborhood treat stop" in the space.
Credit: 13 OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished.

Credit: 13 OYS
Dairy Queen signage was removed from the store on Fulton as of Monday morning.

They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.

Credit: 13 OYS

Monday morning, all signage of the Dairy Queen franchise have been removed from the restaurant.

    

