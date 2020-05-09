Whitmer order extends protections for frontline workers amid COVID-19

“By extending these orders, we can protect our frontline heroes and most vulnerable populations from this virus."

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended protections for frontline workers in grocery stores, pharmacies and long-term care facilities Saturday by signing two new executive orders.

Executive Order 2020-178 extends health and safety rules for grocery stores and pharmacies through Sept. 30. Under this order, grocery stores and pharmacies must do the following:

Allocate at least two hours of shopping time per week for vulnerable populations

Notify other employees without infringing on private health information if an employee tests positive for COVID-19

Offer accommodations to vulnerable employees, such as leave of absence or low-risk assignments

On Saturday, Whitmer also signed Executive Order 2020-179, which extends the protections of both staff and residence at long-term facilities through Sept. 30. This order requires strong health safety precautions such as testing, cleaning, disinfecting, the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing.

“Michigan has worked hard to fight COVID-19, but the fight is not over yet. We can’t let our guard down and must continue to step up to do our part to slow the spread of the virus and save lives. Frontline workers in our hospitals, grocery stores, nursing homes, and more have put their own lives on the line to protect our families,” Whitmer said.

“By extending these orders, we can protect our frontline heroes and most vulnerable populations from this virus and ensure they are able to work and live in a safe environment.”

