Whitmer to visit GR Wednesday for post-State of the State event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be visiting Grand Rapids Wednesday morning as part of her post-State of the State tour.

The virtual event is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. and will feature community members and local leaders, including Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

According to a release, they will “discuss her proposals showcasing what they mean for Michiganders in detail from the 2022 State of the State address.”

The proposals include plans to cut taxes for seniors and working families, to lower costs and fight inflation, and more.

The event will be livestreamed here and on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE YouTube page.

