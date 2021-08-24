Whitmer visiting GR Tuesday to speak on economic recovery

She will speak on her proposed economic investments in job creation, small businesses and affordable housing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to stop in Grand Rapids Tuesday to discuss Michigan’s economic progress as the state emerges from the pandemic. This will be her second of three speeches she will give statewide.

Whitmer will speak on her proposed economic investments in job creation, small businesses and affordable housing. She hopes these ideas will help the state’s economic jumpstart.

The Governor will be joined by Susan Corbin, the director of LEO, Dr. Bill Pink, President of GRCC, and Randy Thelen, President and CEO of The Right Place.

The conference will begin at 1 p.m. It will be available for viewing on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Facebook page and on our website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.