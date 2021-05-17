Woman dies shortly after electric scooter fall in Grand Rapids

Family members say she was riding an electric scooter downtown, had a fall and suffered a brain injury.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman died shortly after a fall while riding an electric scooter in Grand Rapids Friday.

GRPD has not released the identity of the woman, but her family made posts of Facebook identifying here as Elle Yared. Family members say she was riding an electric scooter downtown, had a fall and suffered a brain injury.

Police said she was found dead at her home later that night.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.