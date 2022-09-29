Woman 'stunned' after being shot while canvassing in Ionia Co., lawyer says incident was not an accident

Police haven't confirmed if the homeowner's husband was provoked over her pro-life beliefs or if it was because she wouldn't leave his property.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The law firm representing the woman who was shot while canvassing against Proposal 3 says that this incident was no accident.

Joan Jacobson, 84, was in Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, visiting homes to pass out literature on Proposal 3, when she was shot while on the property of Sharon and Richard Harvey on Bippley Road.

Jacobson's lawyer says she was "stunned" and fearful for her life.

“There was no justification for shooting Ms. Jacobson. Mr. Harvey admitted firing a warning shot, so he knew the gun was loaded when he pointed it at my client," said David Kallman, Senior Legal Counsel for Great Lakes Justice Center. "If it was truly an accident, why did neither of the Harvey’s express any remorse or even offer to assist Ms. Jacobson or call 911 immediately after shooting her? The answer is obvious: it was not an accident and Mr. Harvey should be held accountable.”

Police haven't confirmed the reason Harvey fired the gun or if it was connected to his political beliefs.

The materials Jacobson had been passing out that day were about Proposal 3, which is the abortion ballot initiative and was encouraging people to vote "No."

Kyle Butler, the Prosecuting Attorney of Ionia County, says all parties involved have been interviewed and the firearm has been seized.

Michigan State Police continues to investigate.

13 ON YOUR SIDE attempted to speak with Richard Harvey about the incident, but he declined to comment.

