Wyoming man arrested on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, production of child porn

Investigators are looking for families who may have hired 28-year-old Gary Carson to watch their children.

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct and the production of child pornography.

28-year-old Gary Christopher Carlson, of Wyoming, was taken into custody on Friday, June 23.

Investigators say Carson was hired through an online child care service to care for a 14-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl. He then allegedly made child sexual abusive materials while supervising the girls.

Carson has been charged with the following:

8 Counts of Aggravated Child Sexual Abusive Materials

8 Counts of Using a computer to commit a crime

9 Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree

1 Count of Children-Accosting for Immoral Purposes

The arrest was handled by the Wyoming Police Department, West Michigan Based Child Exploitation Task Force and the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have hired Carson to watch their children. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff's Office at 269-673-0500.

