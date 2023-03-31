Woman seriously injured in Zeeland Twp. pin-in crash

The vehicle went airborne after hitting a berm, and was found upside down in the eastbound lanes of Chicago Drive, deputies say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured early Friday morning after being pinned inside her vehicle in a crash.

Deputies say the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Chicago Drive in Zeeland Township. A GMC Arcadia was traveling southbound on 72nd Avenue when the driver failed to stop, crossed the westbound lanes and hit a berm in the median.

The vehicle went airborne and overturned into the eastbound lanes after landing, authorities say. Responding deputies found the vehicle resting on its roof.

The driver, a 31-year-old Hudsonville woman, was pinned inside the vehicle. She was extricated and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound Chicago Drive was closed for about an hour for cleanup and investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

