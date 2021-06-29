Look out for weather-related scams in the coming days, Attorney General warns

There’s a rise in scam artists and price gougers taking advantage of desperate Michigan homeowners. The recent heavy rains may be to blame.

Michigan residents should beware of scam artists and price gougers who will take advantage of desperate homeowners dealing with flooding, Attorney General Dana Nessel warns.

An area of particular concern is towing companies that have towed cars out of flooded areas and impounded them. Also concerning is the fly-by-night contractors offering to help homeowners clean up their property after storms. The Attorney General’s office has received numerous reports of scams and price gouging from these services.

As hundreds of cars statewide are still abandoned on flooded roadways, the issue is only expected to rise. Residents should be especially wary in the coming days and weeks, Nessel said.

“I am concerned that bad actors may use the weekend’s flooding to overcharge or scam people who need assistance,” she said.

“Our Consumer Protection team is committed to investigating complaints and I encourage people to contact our office if you believe an entity is engaging in price gouging or other fraudulent behavior. We stand ready to hold accountable anyone who attempts to take advantage of this devastating situation.”

Nessel re-issued three consumer alerts on natural disasters after learning of these reports.

The first alert focuses on vehicle towing and how to report unreasonably high fees, which is solved through a district court. Petitions must be filed within 20 days of the towing date. If the court finds prices unreasonable, you will be reimbursed for the towing and storage fees, and the abandoned vehicle fee will be returned.

Nessel also warns residents to research contractors prior to hiring if home repairs are needed, as well as beware of water-damaged vehicles being sold on the used car market.

For any scam or price-gouging concerns, you can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office here.

