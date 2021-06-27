Woman rescued after being trapped against bridge piling in Rogue River

A first responder wearing a personal flotation device and water rescue suit was secured with a rope and sent in to extract the woman from the water, police say.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Plainfield Fire Department personnel rescued a woman who was trapped against a bridge piling in Rockford after tubing on the Rogue River.

Police say the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Upon arrival, emergency personnel saw several float tubes tangled against the bridge piling under the Childsdale Avenue bridge. The woman was uninjured and wearing a personal flotation device, according to police. Family members were in the water with her attempting to calm her down.

A first responder wearing a personal flotation device and water rescue suit was secured with a rope and sent in to extract the woman from the water, police say. The woman was pulled from the river around 6 p.m.

Police say the woman is a non-swimmer and was visiting family in the area.

Plainfield Fire Department officials would like to remind the public that high water and fast currents due to heavy rainfall in recent days makes rivers more dangerous. It is encouraged to always wear a flotation device and avoid rivers during flooding.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.