Lucky Montcalm Co. man wins 2 winning tickets from the Michigan Lottery

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Montcalm County man took home the jackpot during the Dec. 17 Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing from the Michigan Lottery.

The 67-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won a total of $220,000 from two winning $110,000 tickets. One was bought at an EZ Mart in Sheridan, while the other was bought at a Mobil gas station in Stanton.

He says he got lucky by remaining consistent.

“I have been playing Fantasy 5 for a long time and I always play the same sets of numbers,” said the player. “I was at the gas station, and I couldn’t remember if I’d purchased a ticket for the Fantasy 5 drawing that night, so I decided to purchase one to be safe.

“After the drawing, I was on the Michigan Lottery website checking the numbers and when I saw the two locations where winning tickets were sold, I knew I had to be the big winner. I checked my tickets and confirmed I had won, but I thought I’d won $55,000 on each. When I called the Lottery and they confirmed both tickets were $110,000 winners, a feeling of relief came over me.”

The player recently visited lottery headquarters to take home his winnings. He plans to use them for home renovations, and the rest will be shared with his family.

Fantasy 5 costs $1 to play. For an extra cost, additional chances to win can be added to each ticket. Players select five numbers from zero to 39 and try to match the drawing.

Double Play non-jackpot prizes are doubled, with the top prize being $110,000.

