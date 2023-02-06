JACKPOT! Muskegon Co. woman takes home $332,421 from Michigan Lottery

The 65-year-old winner plans to use the money for home renovations and to take a cruise.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman recently took home $332,421 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot on New Year's Eve.

The 65-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at the Meijer store on Holton Road.

“Me and my husband usually play instant tickets, but we like to play Fantasy 5 when the jackpot gets big,” said the player. “My husband was checking the winning numbers on MichiganLottery.com New Year’s Day, and he told me that the winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer in Muskegon, so maybe we had won. I replied: ‘Yeah right!’ because I thought there was no way we had won."

She said finding out she won the jackpot was a shock.

“I scanned my ticket using the app scanner and when confetti came up on the screen with the jackpot amount, I started screaming. When I showed my husband the winning amount, we both started shaking. We were so excited!”

The winner recently collected her winnings at the Michigan Lottery headquarters. She plans to use the money for home renovations and to take a cruise.

“I can’t think of a better way to start off the New Year than by winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot,” she said.

Fantasy 5 costs $1 to play. For an extra cost, additional chances to win can be added to each ticket. Players select five numbers from zero to 39 and try to match the drawing.

