Ludington man sentenced to 19 years for threatening people with illegally owned guns

The judge handling his case said the man posed a “very significant threat to the public.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was sentenced to 19 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Court records state he threatened people with the weapons on multiple occasions.

Jeffrey Allen Kaiser, a 59-year-old from Ludington, was convicted after a three-day jury trial earlier this year. He was officially sentenced in Grand Rapids on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney sentenced him, saying he posed a “very significant threat to the public.”

The Ludington Police Department received 911 calls on two separate incidents regarding Kaiser when he threatened people with a pistol.

After the calls, police searched Kaiser’s home and backyard. They found a .357 Magnum revolver, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and various rounds of ammunition.

Kaiser was previously convicted of a felony, prohibiting him from owning guns or ammunition.

“The use of firearms to threaten or harm others calls for serious consequences,” commented U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. “We work hard and coordinate with local law enforcement partners as much as we can to ensure there are significant consequences in such cases.”

Kaiser will have to pay a $300 special assessment fee along with his sentence. He will serve 3 years of probation once he is released.





