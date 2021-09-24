Man charged in hit-and-run that killed Grand Rapids couple admits guilt

Jason McCann entered a guilty plea in the 2019 hit-and-run deaths of Todd Fuhr and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After first rejecting a plea agreement in a deadly hit-and-run crash in 2019, Jason McCann pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month.

McCann admitted to hitting Todd Fuhr and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr with his car and then leaving the scene on Oct. 19, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death as well as two counts of reckless driving causing death.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the couple was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW when they were hit by the car around 11:13 p.m.

The couple died from their injuries.

When McCann was arrested, he admitted to knowing that he struck someone but "didn't think it was that bad." When police located his Ford Taurus not only did they see corresponding damage, but human tissue on the vehicle.

A tip led to his arrest hours after the crash.

McCann has a history of driving while under the influence. In 2004, he was charged with operating while impaired by liquor in Holland, according to state records. Then, in 2016, McCann was arrested and charged for operating while intoxicated in Hudsonville.

McCann is scheduled to learn his sentence on Oct. 14.

