GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for Todd and Tracy Fuhr. The couple, both 56 years old, were killed Saturday night when a car hit them in downtown Grand Rapids and drove off.

A visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Arsulowicz Brothers Mortuaries, located at 937 Michigan St NE in Grand Rapids. The funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, located at 2510 Richmond St NW in Grand Rapids.

Jordan Fuhr, Tracy's stepson and Todd's son, and Tyler Duflo, Tracy's son and Todd's stepson, said their parents were "loving, caring, and giving" people.

They gave 13 ON YOUR SIDE this statement:

"I would like to thank the Grand Rapids community for responding to this tragedy with love and compassion. The police department, first responders, medical staff at Blodgett Hospital, and many many more for who cared for our Mom and Dad. Not only these past few days but since they've known them throughout the years. Todd and Tracy were loving, caring, and giving. They always smiled at strangers and would offer anything they could do to help. They were absolutely meant to be together and in this horrible moment, we cling to the fact that they are forever going to be together. They will be sorely missed"

The hit-and-run happened between Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW. The couple was crossing the street and were within the crosswalk when a vehicle heading west disregarded a stop sign and hit them, fleeing the scene.

Suspect Jason McCann was arraigned on Tuesday, and faces two counts failing to stop at the scene of an accident, when at fault, causing death, and two counts of reckless driving causing death. Both carry a maximum penalty of 15 years.

