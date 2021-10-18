Man arrested after shooting at Alma police, leading officers on pursuit

No officers were injured in the incident.

ALMA, Mich. — A man was arrested after shooting at Alma police and leading them on a pursuit just before noon Monday morning.

Police say officers from the Alma Police Department were exiting the police station when they were shot at. Officers returned fire and pursued the suspect, who traveled westbound on Superior Street while continuing to fire at police.

The pursuit ended a short time later at the intersection of Superior Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The suspect, a 28-year-old Alma man, was apprehended and transported to a hospital for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound.

He was later released and is now being held at the Gratiot County Jail.

Police are asking that any person or business owner that sustained damage to their car or business should contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

The incident remains under investigation.

