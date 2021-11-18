x
Man arrested in slaying of Michigan mother in her driveway

Police said the pair had been in a relationship.
DETROIT — A 45-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Detroit mother who had just returned home after dropping her two children off at school. 

Detroit police said Thursday that the man was taken into custody after being wanted for questioning in the slaying. 

Police Chief James White told reporters Wednesday that the shooting occurred about 9 a.m. in the woman’s driveway on the city’s eastside. 

