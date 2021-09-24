x
Man hurt in overnight shooting on GR's northeast side

At this point, police don't have suspect information.
Credit: 13OYS
A Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot and rushed to the hospital overnight on Grand Rapids' northeast side Friday. 

Authorities did not know his condition at the time of this report. 

The Grand Rapids Police Department said there is no suspect information to share at this point, and the incident remains under investigation. 

