LANSING, Mich — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would toughen in-person voter identification rules and require people to include additional information such as their driver’s license number on absentee ballot applications.

The governor said Friday that the bills would disproportionately hurt minority voters who are more likely to lack access to a photo ID on Election Day than white voters.

A Republican-affiliated ballot committee is circulating petitions that would enable the Republican-controlled Legislature to still enact a similar initiative next year regardless of Whitmer’s opposition.

