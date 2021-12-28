x
Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

In landmark votes Tuesday, the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment passed the plans that will last a decade, barring likely court challenges.
Credit: AP
FILE - People speak during Michigan's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meeting on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan newspapers sued the state's redistricting commission, demanding that it release a recording of a closed meeting and make public two memos that panel members discussed during the meeting. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, by The Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, The Center for Michigan Inc./Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s new redistricting commission has approved congressional and legislative maps, ones that is fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature for two decades. 

In landmark votes Tuesday, the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment passed the plans that will last a decade, barring likely court challenges. 

The state is losing a congressional seat following the 2020 census. Republicans have controlled the Legislature for years due to partisan gerrymandering. 

Voters in 2018 turned the process over to the independent commission.

