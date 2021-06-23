Michigan Unemployment Insurance reopens 12 local offices

The Unemployment offices have remained remote throughout the pandemic. Today, they reopen their offices after a significant year for their services.

Starting June 30, the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will reopen to in-person appointments at 12 local offices, announced the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Michigan residents can schedule appointments beginning June 23. Each appointment is 15-minutes long and may be scheduled up to a week in advance. The offices are open for appointments Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

The agency expects to see about 900 visitors a day.

“This additional option for customer service is another avenue to assist Michigan residents in accessing the financial lifeline they need while they are recovering from a job loss,” said Acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson.

The offices will institute some COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing a mask upon entry.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Labor and Economic Opportunity website here.

The Agency believes that appointments will fill up quickly, but be sure to check back each day, as cancellations occur. Customers should bring any documents pertinent to their appointments, including a driver’s license or photo ID.

“In-person appointments will supplement the many ways customers can contact us to get assistance with their claim,” added Estlund Olson.

In addition to scheduling an in-person appointment, the UIA says customers can also contact them through:

Calling the UIA Customer Service telephone line at (866)500-0017, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The line currently handles up to 25,000 callers a day.

Chat with an agent through the Michigan Web Account Manager from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Schedule a phone appointment Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. – 4:25 p.m. Each appointment is 20 minutes. The UIA currently handles about 1,000 phone appointments per day.

Below are a list of the local UIA office locations to be open for appointment only:

Benton Harbor, 401 8th St.

Detroit, 3024 W. Grand Blvd., Suite L-385

Gaylord, 931 Otsego Ave.

Grand Rapids, 3391-A Plainfield Ave., NE

Kalamazoo, 1600 South Burdick St.

Lansing, 5217 Perry Robinson Circle

Marquette, 1498 Odovero Drive, Ste. 2

Muskegon, 2700 Baker St.

Saginaw, 515 N. Washington Ave

Sault Ste. Marie, 1118 East Easterday Ave.

Sterling Heights, 43015 Hayes Road

Traverse City, 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Ste. C

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.