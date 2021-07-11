Multiple people injured in Plainfield Avenue crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple people were injured in a car crash Sunday afternoon on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road.
The crash occurred around 4:05 p.m., according to police. The conditions of those involved are not available at this time.
Police say Plainfield Avenue north of the intersection is currently closed.
This is a developing news story. Check back later for updates.
