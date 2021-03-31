Muskegon County declares state of emergency after COVID numbers rise

The county said in a release that COVID-19 remains an imminent threat to the public and cases have been on an upward trend since March 1.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Higher case numbers and deaths from COVID-19 caused leaders in Muskegon County to declare a state of emergency Wednesday.

The county said in a release that COVID-19 remains an imminent threat to the public and cases have been on an upward trend since March 1.

Wednesday the state of Michigan reported over 6,000 new COVID cases. Since the start of the pandemic Muskegon County has seen 10,997 cases and 300 deaths from the virus.

According to the data from the state of Michigan, Muskegon has 63,866 cases per million people. Michigan is now leading the U.S. in new cases of COVID-19 per population over the last seven days.

