x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Muskegon County jury finds Paul Gabriel guilty of premeditated murder

The jury delivered a guilty verdict against 63-year-old Paul Gabriel. He shot and killed 22 year-old AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom's Cove.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Guilty. 

That's the verdict a Muskegon County jury found against 63-year-old Paul Gabriel.

The jury was convinced Gabriel shot and killed 22-year old AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom’s Cove condominiums on Muskegon Lake in Sept. 2018.

22 year old Anthony Federighe. Photo credit Sytsema Funeral

The shooting followed what witnesses describe as a physical altercation between the two men.

Both Gabriel and AJ’s fathers had condos at Balcom’s Cove and were in an ongoing feud.

AJ was at the condo visiting his father when he was shot and killed.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

2021 13 ON YOUR SIDE Halloween costume contest