The jury delivered a guilty verdict against 63-year-old Paul Gabriel. He shot and killed 22 year-old AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom's Cove.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Guilty.

That's the verdict a Muskegon County jury found against 63-year-old Paul Gabriel.

The jury was convinced Gabriel shot and killed 22-year old AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom’s Cove condominiums on Muskegon Lake in Sept. 2018.

The shooting followed what witnesses describe as a physical altercation between the two men.

Both Gabriel and AJ’s fathers had condos at Balcom’s Cove and were in an ongoing feud.

AJ was at the condo visiting his father when he was shot and killed.

