Muskegon man arrested for catalytic converter robbery believed to be part of group

50-year-old Daniel Springer of Muskegon was caught stealing a catalytic converter from a car pool lot in Coopersville.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A man was arrested for larceny after successfully stealing a catalytic converter on Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports.

50-year-old Daniel Springer of Muskegon was caught stealing a catalytic converter from a car pool lot near I-96 and 68th Avenue in Coopersville. He continued into Kent County, where he was arrested.

Police have noted an uptick in catalytic converter thefts over a span of several months. The converters are valuable due to the metals inside them and cutting them from vehicles can cause costly repairs.

Ottawa County police say they've identified a group of individuals with suspected involvement in some of the robberies over the last few months. They believe Springer may be a member of it.

Detectives are in contact with neighboring agencies regarding these cases and they remain under investigation.

Springer was arraigned Monday via video. He is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on charges of Larceny from a Motor Vehicle. His bond is set at $75,000.

The Sheriff's Office says they hope for additional charges on other suspects as the investigation continues.

RELATED VIDEO: 2 arrested after trying to steal catalytic converters in Kent Co.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.