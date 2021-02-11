Newaygo Public Schools closed through Nov. 15

Superintendent Jeff Wright says "several factors" go into the decision, but provided no other immediate details.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo Public Schools will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 15.

Superintendent Jeff Wright says "several factors" go into the decision, but provided no other immediate details.

Wright says they're keeping the best interest of students and staff at the forefront through this transition.

"I recognize that this is a major inconvenience for you and I am sorry for this situation," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Breakfast and lunch will still be available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Newaygo High School's front doors.

Parent-Teacher conferences for elementary students will be rescheduled for a later date. After-school programs will still take place at the Middle and High schools Monday.

RELATED VIDEO: Muskegon Public Schools closing for two days ahead of Thanksgiving break

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.