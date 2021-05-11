Union City High School shifts to virtual learning for a week due to 'concerning level of illness'

Union City High School will be transitioning to virtual learning from November 8 to 12 due to a 'concerning level of illness,' the school wrote in a Facebook post.

UNION CITY, Mich. — Union City High School will be transitioning to virtual learning from November 8 to 12 due to a 'concerning level of illness,' the school wrote in a Facebook post.

The elementary and middle schools will still have in-person classes. Schools officials say the 'high illness rate is currently isolated in the high school building.'

The Facebook post states that unlike snow days, virtual learning days are not days off. Students will still be required to log in to classes every hour for their normal schedule. Teachers will take attendance and give instructions every class period.

"If we do not meet the attendance rate required by the state, we will need to extend the length of the school year to make up the missed days in June," wrote the school.

If students do not have internet access, they are allowed to report to the school at the regularly scheduled time. Bus drivers will run their regular routes to pick up elementary and middle school students.

Students in need of meals can also visit the high school to pick up take-home meals each day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Below is the schedule for the school day:

Period 1: 7:55-8:52

Period 2: 8:56-9:53

Period 3: 9:57 -10:54

A Lunch: 10:58-11:28, Advisory Period 4: 11:28-11:58

Advisory A: 10:58-11:28, B Lunch Period 4: 11:28-11:58

Period 5: 12:02-12:58

Period 6: 1:02-1:59

Period 7: 2:03-3:00

