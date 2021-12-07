NWS: Dangerous swimming conditions expected Sunday

The NWS says beachgoers should be cautious of the lake through Sunday evening and avoid going out on piers during this time.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement that is in effect through Sunday night. During this time, swimming conditions are likely to be dangerous along West Michigan beaches.

Beaches between Holland and Manistee are expected to have strong currents and large waves between three and five feet tall. Piers will also be dangerous during this time, as waves could wash over the pier and sweep people into the water, the NWS says. The south side of piers will be especially risky.

The NWS says beachgoers should be cautious of the lake through Sunday evening and avoid going out on piers during this time.

Swimming risk on Monday is expected to be moderate.

For more information on the beach hazards statement, click here.

