Police, FBI find bank robbery suspect in Indiana casino

A man accused of holding up a Battle Creek bank at gunpoint was found at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police and FBI agents arrested a man who they said robbed a Battle Creek bank at gunpoint earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a suspect walked into the PNC Bank on Capitol Avenue SW and told the tellers he wanted to open an account.

After some time at the front desk, he pulled out a handgun and took cash from several tellers.

With the help of surveillance video nearby, police said the suspect made his getaway in a U-Haul rental truck and headed west on I-94.

Using the rental truck information, police quickly identified the suspect and found out he was at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana.

The Hammond PD Gang Unit and FBI Gang Response Investigative Team Task Force arrested the 41-year-old man Wednesday inside the casino.

Police recovered the gun they believe he used in the robbery, as well as $7,560 taken from the bank.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.