The Kent County Sheriff's Office is thanking students for coming forward to report the weapon.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A Byron Center High School student is in custody after a Kent County Sheriff's Office school resource officer found a handgun in the student's backpack Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says just before 10 a.m., the high school went into an internal lockdown after receiving a report of a student with a weapon in their backpack.

Staff and the school's resource officer were able to quickly find a handgun in a student's backpack.

The sheriff's office says the situation is contained, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

Authorities took the student into custody.

Police said they are investigating why the student brought a weapon to school, but also said they are unaware of a threat against the BCHS student body.

The sheriff's office wanted to acknowledge the students who came forward to alert school officials and the resource officer to the threat.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.