x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Police investigating after handgun found in Byron Center High School student's backpack

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is thanking students for coming forward to report the weapon.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A Byron Center High School student is in custody after a Kent County Sheriff's Office school resource officer found a handgun in the student's backpack Friday morning. 

The sheriff's office says just before 10 a.m., the high school went into an internal lockdown after receiving a report of a student with a weapon in their backpack.

Staff and the school's resource officer were able to quickly find a handgun in a student's backpack. 

The sheriff's office says the situation is contained, and the lockdown has since been lifted. 

Authorities took the student into custody. 

Police said they are investigating why the student brought a weapon to school, but also said they are unaware of a threat against the BCHS student body.  

The sheriff's office wanted to acknowledge the students who came forward to alert school officials and the resource officer to the threat. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

2021 13 ON YOUR SIDE Halloween costume contest