KENT COUNTY, Mich — A Byron Center High School student is in custody after a Kent County Sheriff's Office school resource officer found a handgun in the student's backpack Friday morning.
The sheriff's office says just before 10 a.m., the high school went into an internal lockdown after receiving a report of a student with a weapon in their backpack.
Staff and the school's resource officer were able to quickly find a handgun in a student's backpack.
The sheriff's office says the situation is contained, and the lockdown has since been lifted.
Authorities took the student into custody.
Police said they are investigating why the student brought a weapon to school, but also said they are unaware of a threat against the BCHS student body.
The sheriff's office wanted to acknowledge the students who came forward to alert school officials and the resource officer to the threat.
