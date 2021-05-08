Police offer free bikes, ice cream at event in Muskegon Heights

The bike rodeo event offered kids a free bike, helmet and ice cream along with instruction from members of Michigan State Police on how to stay safe while riding.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police agencies in Muskegon County are continuing efforts to build strong ties to community members, especially the county's youth.

Wednesday members of several police agencies including Muskegon Heights, Muskegon, State Police and Muskegon Sheriff's Office gathered at East Park Manor in Muskegon Heights.

The bike rodeo event offered kids a free bike, helmet and ice cream along with instruction from members of Michigan State Police on how to stay safe while riding.

"Every chance we get to be hands on with the community makes a difference," said Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain. "I think with the climate we're in now with law enforcement and the community they need to see we're human beings as well and we enjoy the same things in life. Once we break down that barrier we can all work together to make our community a safer place."

The hot weather made the bike rodeo event the perfect place to introduce the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office's new ice cream truck.

"Operation Polar Patrol" was built with donated funds and serves treat purchased with donations.

Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin says the truck will be a regular at community building events all around the county.

