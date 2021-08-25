GRPS announces half day Thursday due to excessive heat

Athletic practices will not be impacted by the shortened day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Wednesday that the district will be having another half day Thursday due to excessive heat. Athletic practices will not be impacted by the shortened day.

Wyoming Public Schools has already announced a half-day for tomorrow as well for all students.

East Rockford's Elementary School was closed Wednesday due to a lack of AC and the superintendent says they may do an early dismissal tomorrow if these temperatures continue.

The same goes for Muskegon Public School students, who are set to return back to school tomorrow. The superintendent says the district may end up sending students home early tomorrow for their first day since many of the district's buildings do not have AC.

Rockford Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler says an early dismissal allows for students to have some time in the class, eat lunch and then go home before the temps peak in the afternoon.

"There are people that have said, well, you're just doing this because you're requiring pre-K through sixth grade to wear a mask has nothing to do with that," said Shibler. "Absolutely nothing has to do with the ability to tolerate heat, whether you wear a mask or not, and so forth. And it has everything to do with health and safety of students and staff. And so that's why I'm doing what I'm doing. And quite frankly, there are other districts as districts throughout this county that are doing the same thing, as well."

It's a very different situation at Grand Rapids Public Schools -- one of the largest districts in the state -- where most of the schools are air conditioned thanks to voter-approved bonds.

"It's a challenge. But our students and our teachers are resilient," said GRPS Executive Director of Communications John Helmholdt. "They are working through it with water breaks with fans, opening up the windows, getting the breeze, we've got a nice breeze today. At night, we tried to open up the buildings and vent in the cold air and the evening. So that will cool down the building for at least first few hours until things really heat up."

Several schools dismissed students early Tuesday, including Cedar Springs, Greenville, Jenison and Wyoming.

