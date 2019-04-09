GRANDVILLE, Mich. - There is a police presence at Ivanrest Avenue and Pine Meadow Drive in Grandville.

It's not immediately clear why so many officers and first responders are in the area, but authorities have advised drivers to avoid the crossroads if possible.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to ourYouTube channel.