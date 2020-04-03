GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sen. Bernie Sanders will be hosting two events in Michigan in the days leading up to the presidential Democratic primary on Tuesday, March 10. His campaign lists a rally in Detroit on Friday, March 6 and a rally in Grand Rapids on Sunday, March 8.

The Sanders campaign recently expanded his operations in Michigan by opening five field offices, with one of them being in Grand Rapids. He has made several campaign stops in Michigan, but his last visit to West Michigan was in April.

The Grand Rapids rally will be at Calder Plaza at 12:30 p.m.

In 2016, Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Michigan with 62% of Kent County voters casting their ballots for him.

As Super Tuesday wraps up, candidates are putting their focus on Michigan and making stops in the state ahead of the primary.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a town hall in Detroit on Tuesday and she will be hosting another one in Lansing on Friday. Tulsi Gabbard hosted an event in Detroit on Tuesday as well.

Michael Bloomberg will be campaigning in Macomb County on Thursday. Bloomberg has set up 10 offices throughout Michigan, including one in Grand Rapids.

