4 GOP candidates run for open MI State House seat

The winner of special primary, who could be announced Tuesday night, will face a Democratic challenger in May.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Four Republican candidates are facing off to fill a partial term in the 74th District State House seat in Kent County. The district covers several communities including Walker, Grandville parts of Grand Rapids and north to Kent City.

The seat was vacated by former State Rep. Mark Huizenga. He ran in a special election for an open seat in the state senate.

The four GOP candidates include: Brian Bair, Steven Gilbert, Robert Regan and Justin Noordhoek. The winner of the March 1 election will take on Democratic challenger Carol Glanville during the May election.

The Kent County clerk's office anticipates election results will come in later Tuesday night due to an equipment upgrade.

The election count can be viewed here.

