COVID-19 means new campaign strategies for local volunteers

Door knocking is out for one major political group in Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The current Real Clear Politics average for the presidential race in Michigan has Joe Biden up, but by less than three points. It's still a battleground state. And even though the rules of engagement are different because of COVID-19, volunteers for both campaigns are adapting and working.

On the left are Chad and Tessa Patton. "Our nation needs a huge change this fall," says Tessa Patton.

On the right is Austin, who says, "I was disgusted with this blanket of liberalism coming over our universities."

Both are traditional campaign workers doing their jobs in varying non-traditional ways.

"We've all had to pivot to a new way of doing things," said Lavora Barnes, Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

For them, that new way is entirely virtual. No door-knocking of any kind.

"We don't feel comfortable or confident with the public health crises we are in, asking our staff or volunteers together in that way," said Barnes.

Virtual hangouts, Zoom, emails and phone calls are how they're doing it. But, they say, the new way is working.

"We really can make a difference with people over the phone," said Tessa Patton.

"The Biden Campaign and DNC are not talking to voters at their door," says Trump Victory Regional Communications Director, Michael Joyce. "We are."

State Republicans see that as a massive advantage. But they stress they are being responsible when door knocking.

"When we see voters, we are masked up, we are respectful that we are at their homes," said Austin.

Joyce also say the traditional technique is working.

"What we've seen is a lot of people are relieved and happy to see people at their doors, to see that people care about them still," he said.

Team Trump says they've now made more than 5 million voter contacts. The Michigan Democrats don't have that stat. But, they say they have close to 60,000 volunteer slots that have been filled so far this year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.