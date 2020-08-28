Michigan officials decry robocall that dissuades mail voting

It is not known how many people were targeted with the recorded call.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s attorney general and secretary of state say they are investigating a racist robocall that falsely warns residents in majority-Black Detroit who vote by mail that they could be subject to arrest and debt collection.

In the recording the caller claims to be with “Project 1599,” which was founded by conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman. They deny involvement in the robocall.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says it is “unconscionable, indefensible, blatant attempt to lie to citizens about their right to vote.”

