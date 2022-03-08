GOP congressional nominee John Gibbs speaks at Unity Reception

After defeating Peter Meijer in the primary on Tuesday, John Gibbs is set to speak at the Kent County GOP Headquarters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County GOP is hosting a Unity Reception to introduce their slate of Republican candidates for the upcoming general election in November.

Among the candidates expected to speak is the Republican nominee for the 3rd Congressional District, John Gibbs.

Gibbs narrowly defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the primary election on Tuesday.

Gibbs, endorsed by former President Trump, only defeated Meijer by 3,854 votes. Meijer received a lot of pushback from West Michigan Republicans for voting to impeach Trump at the beginning of his first term.

There are nine State Congressional Districts, five State Senate Districts and two U.S. Congressional Districts that cover parts of Kent County. The Kent County GOP has not said how many of their party's nominees will speak at the event.

The event hold significant importance after the Michigan Republican Party cancelled their primary watch party on Tuesday after a female staffer was reported to have received violent threats.

There is heightened security at the Unity Reception this evening.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.