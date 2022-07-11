x
Elections

Poll: Whitmer's 4-point lead shrinks by half a point, Nessel carries slight edge in AG race

Weekend poll data tracking Michigan’s top races are giving new numbers that suggest while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer might be carrying a small lead, it is decreasing.

MICHIGAN, USA — The polling firm Cygnal released their final tracking poll for the Michigan gubernatorial election Saturday, suggesting that Whitmer’s lead is decreasing slightly.

When leaners are pushed, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s previous 4-point lead shrinks by half a point, according to the poll.

In the race for Michigan Attorney General, incumbent Dana Nessel has a slight lead over Republican challenger Matt DePerno by 3.8 points at a 47.5-to-43.7 percent split. A previous poll had given Nessel a 4.3% lead.

A race more clear-cut, according to the firm, is Jocelyn Benson’s reelection bid for Michigan Secretary of State. Cygnal stated Benson is “well-positioned” for a win after 48.5% of respondents said they preferred her over opponent Kristina Karamo, who sits at 43.8%.

When it comes to the generic congressional ballot, however, Cygnal stated that Republicans are holding the edge by 2.4 points in a 49.6 to 47.2 percent split.

Of those surveyed, the top two concerns for respondents were inflation coupled with the cost of living (29.7%) and a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion (26%).

Though polling data cannot provide a complete reflection of the election's results, the numbers can help provide some insight into the possible outcome of the election.

The findings from from a sample size of 1,603 Michiganders, with 62.2% of respondents including the age demographics of those who are 50 to 64 and 65 and older, with those in the 18 to 34 age range at 16.8% and those from age 35 to 49 at 21%.

In terms of political affiliation, 31.2% identified as moderates whereas 40.8% said they were either very conservative or somewhat conservative and 26% of respondents said they identified as somewhat or very liberal.

