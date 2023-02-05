Holland residents vote 'yes' on lakefront overhaul

Preliminary designs include a marina, a hotel, condos, a cruise ship dock and more.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Voters approved a lakefront overhaul in Holland in the Tuesday election.

After all of the precincts reported their counts, the unofficial results say 3,560 voters approved the proposed overhaul, while 2,064 voted 'no.'

City officials told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the project will be citizen-led on Thursday.

The proposal will allow the city to sell or swap two parcels of land to make room for new development.

Although it passed, Brooke Anderson voted no on the land sale. She believes the property wasn't necessarily a good spot for the cities waterfront proposal.

"I don't think the land swap was quite even and that we could make a few better decisions for the area especially along the water," said Anderson. "More accessible for the community and more options."

Holland leaders will move the existing Verplank Dock Co. facility to the site of the city’s former coal power plant on Pine, with a host of new amenities planned for both the Verplank property and along the waterfront near Boatwerks Restaurant.

The proposal will occupy a place on the ballot because the Holland City Charter requires 60% voter approval anytime the city considers the sale of public utility land or waterfront property.

“This would provide the opportunity for new and different public access that we have not had in the city before,” Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks related via Zoom before the vote passed.

“What we're looking at is a hopefully a combination of uses that are valuable to the people of the City of Holland as well as connecting the water to the downtown and the downtown to the water, which our visitors would like, as well,” he explained.

Preliminary designs call for the following amenities:

Restaurant

Hotel

Condo buildings

Marina

Ice cream parlor

Public spaces

Cruise ship dock

“We've got great green spaces, we’ve got great parks, great picnic areas,” Bocks noted. “One thing we don't have is a marina… we only have one waterfront restaurant in town.”

The development, Bocks said, would also better tie the city’s core to Lake Macatawa.

“While it doesn't cost the taxpayers a nickel,” he said, “It provides all kinds of additional tax dollars that will be paid by the developers and the new property owners that will be able to enhance the city for everyone.”

Bocks said the deal isn’t set in stone yet and planners are still relying upon the people of Holland to continue guiding the process.

“[Voters are] going to continue to have a voice in the entire development process, because this is not a done deal,” he said Thursday. “I love it when the people of Holland get involved and let us know what they're thinking.”

For more information regarding the proposal, visit the Waterfront Holland website.

